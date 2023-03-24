EXCLUSIVE: After Allu Arjun and Prabhas, Bhushan Kumar in talks to collaborate with Jr. NTR?

Producer Bhushan Kumar is on a roll, bankrolling over a dozen films at this point of time – across genres and industries. Earlier in the month, the filmmaker announced his maiden collaboration with Icon Star, Allu Arjun, on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, marking a release in 2025. The announcement took the film world by storm as the film is touted to be one of the biggest ever. And now, on Thursday morning, Bhushan Kumar was spotted attending the Mahurat of Jr. NTR’s upcoming film, addressed as NTR 30 in Hyderabad.

Bhushan Kumar to team up with Jr. NTR?

“Earlier last year, Bhushan Kumar visited Hyderabad with the intention of creating what can be termed a proper Indian Film. While he has already announced a film each with Allu Arjun and Prabhas, the latest buzz is that the producer is discussing a collaboration with Jr. NTR too,” revealed a source close to the development. The reports of this collaboration are gaining momentum in the Mumbai trade circles over the last few weeks and Bhushan’s presence at the Mahurat of NTR 30 has just added some more fuel to the fire.

Probably in the next couple of months, we would know more about the direction in which the conversations are proceeding. “If it happens, it would definitely stir up some fire within the industry,” the source added. Meanwhile, NTR 30 is directed by Kortala Siva and features Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist in this epic action-packed entertainer gearing up for a Summer 2024 release.

Jr. NTR and Bhushan Kumar's line up

Jr. NTR is also speaking to director Prashanth Neel for a film, which was announced way back in the pandemic. Bhushan Kumar on the other hand has Adipurush, Spirit and the yet untitled Allu Arjun film under his kitty, when it comes to the Pan India collaborations. He is also in talks to bank roll mega budget Hindi films with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

