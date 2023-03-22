EXCLUSIVE: “Eega 2 will have greatest hype of all time; SS Rajamouli can get Hollywood technicians,” says Nani

In 2012, SS Rajamouli, Nani, Samantha and Sudeep teamed up to create what is termed as one of the most path breaking film of Indian Cinema (from the Telugu Film Industry) titled Eega aka. Makkhi. The film was a fantasy revenge drama driven by romance chronicling the tale of a man reincarnating as a fly to seek revenge. With the rising popularity of SS Rajamouli over the last 11 years, the film too has often been in the news gaining popularity across the globe.

Even SS Rajamouli would not have imagined Pan India Phenomenon

Nani looks back at the evolution of cinema from Eega till date. He says, “A lot of good things have happened in last 10 years. Now, we have become one industry, which is the biggest change. It’s very important as now everybody is watching everyone’s film. A good film is being appreciated across India. This is the golden period of cinema.” The actor believes that nobody could have imagined cinema to transition in this way. “No body imagined that things would change so drastically. I am sure, even Rajamouli sir himself would not have imagined this phenomenon.”

A decade post Eega, there is a constant demand in the fans for a sequel to this cult. Nani smiles, “It does call for a sequel. Eega ends on a note saying, I will be back.” Has he discussed the idea of a part two with Rajamouli? “We keep talking,” he replies. Nani believes that Eega will have the highest hype for an Indian film.

Eega 2 will have greatest hype of all time

“I keep telling Rajamouli sir, ‘If you announce Eega 2, it will have the greatest hype of all time’ because that film was 10 years back and actually the starting point of what’s happening today. It was the first film to leave a mark nationally,” Nani says with pride, adding further, “He made it in the times when we didn’t even have a good base of CG. Imagine, the kind of power he has now. He can get Hollywood technicians on board and rest, we can leave things to his imagination.”

Nani is presently gearing up for the release of his next, Dasara, which is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is gearing up for a March 30 release and the actor is supremely confident to leave a mark nationally with the film. Watch the full video below where Nani opens up on Dasara, a collaboration with Trivikram, his love for horror films and lot more.

