EXCLUSIVE: After Ram Charan and Kamal Haasan, Shankar to team up with Suriya for Velpari cinematic adaptation
While speculations initially indicated that Suriya will be associated to the film in the capacity of a producer, our source insists that the film will be led by Suriya as an actor too. Details
Shankar is considered to be one of the finest directors of Indian cinema, with memorable films like Indian, Nayak, Anniyan, Shivaji, Enthiran (Robot), and 2.0. The filmmaker is presently shooting for two films simultaneously, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and RC 15 with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. He is also committed to be making a film with Ranveer Singh for Jayantilal Gada, however, an update on the timeline is still awaited. And now we have exclusively learnt that Shankar is in conversations with Suriya for an epic tale based on the iconic Velpari Novel.
“Suriya’s 2D Entertainment has acquired the rights to bring the story of Velpari to the big screen. The premise warrants a seasoned director at the helm of affairs and no one better than Shankar to take this to a global level. Suriya and Shankar have already met multiple times to share their vision, and things will start moving at a brisk pace by next year. The idea to adapt one of the greatest novels of all time and make it a cinematic experience like never before,” revealed a source close to the development.
While speculations initially indicated that Suriya will be associated to the film in the capacity of a producer, our source insists that the film will be led by Suriya. “It’s a big Pan Indian affair with actors from across industries coming on board to play key characters. Suriya will be a part of the film in the capacity of the actor. While role is a question mark, but he will definitely be involved as an actor and producer in the film,” the source added.
Velpari is one of the finest works of Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Su Venkatesan. Velpari was in the making for over six years. Venkatesan made intense research — he pored through Sangam poetry and traveled extensively to tribal settlements of the Western Ghats – to get the details right. After he serialized the story of the great Tamil king, Pari, in leading Tamil weekly Ananda Vikatan, which successfully ran for more than 100 weeks, the series had been brought out in book form by a leading publisher. And now, in the next couple of years, the novel is all set for a cinematic adaptation with the visionary Shankar as the director.
