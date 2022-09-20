EXCLUSIVE: After Ram Charan and Kamal Haasan, Shankar to team up with Suriya for Velpari cinematic adaptation

Shankar is considered to be one of the finest directors of Indian cinema, with memorable films like Indian, Nayak, Anniyan, Shivaji, Enthiran (Robot), and 2.0. The filmmaker is presently shooting for two films simultaneously, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and RC 15 with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. He is also committed to be making a film with Ranveer Singh for Jayantilal Gada, however, an update on the timeline is still awaited. And now we have exclusively learnt that Shankar is in conversations with Suriya for an epic tale based on the iconic Velpari Novel.

“Suriya’s 2D Entertainment has acquired the rights to bring the story of Velpari to the big screen. The premise warrants a seasoned director at the helm of affairs and no one better than Shankar to take this to a global level. Suriya and Shankar have already met multiple times to share their vision, and things will start moving at a brisk pace by next year. The idea to adapt one of the greatest novels of all time and make it a cinematic experience like never before,” revealed a source close to the development.