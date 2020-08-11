  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to team up with Aditya Chopra for the first time; signs Shiv Rawail's next

In his 29 year-old career, Ajay Devgn has never done a film with Yash Raj Films. But come 2020 and this will change as he will be seen essaying the main lead in Shiv Rawail's next, bankrolled by Aditya Chopra
For years, Ajay Devgn and Aditya Chopra were at loggerheads with each other, but two years ago, they called it a truce and everything has been peaceful ever since. The superstar and the producer have remained in touch and their relationship has only gotten better from there onwards. But now, we heard something that will surprise everyone. 

Ajay and Adi have decided to take their friendship one step forward and will now team up for their first film together. Yes, you heard it right, Ajay who, in his 29 year old Bollywood career, was never seen in a YRF film, has signed his maiden venture under the banner. A trade source confirms the development and shares, "Ajay and Adi were in talks to collaborate on a film for the last one and a half years. They finally locked in on a project which will be their first together. Rahul Rawail's son Shiv Rawail has been signed on by YRF to direct his debut directorial and for the same, the producers have locked Ajay in the lead. Details about the same are not yet known as the project is completely kept under wraps." There were a lot of rumours that Akshay Kumar was roped in as the hero for the film but our trade source confirms that Ajay was always the first choice. 

But this film will also be part of the YRF 50 announcement, our informer adds. "The team at Yash Raj are planning a grand line up of some massive films being announced to commemorate YRF's 50th year in Bollywood. The movies include Tiger 3 with Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, Siddharth Anand's next starring Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone, Victor Acharya's comedy with Vicky Kaushal and now, the Shiv Rawail project that stars Ajay." Official announcements of the same is expected in a few weeks from now, on Yash Chopra's birthday (September 27).

