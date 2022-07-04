EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn dons the director's hat for the fourth time with Bholaa - Shoot in progress

After critical appreciation upon its release, Ajay Devgn's directorial Runway 34 has been finding appreciation off late from the audience following its premiere on OTT platform. The actor has time and again revealed how passionate he is about film direction.In an interview with Pinkvilla during Runway 34 promotions, Devgn had opened up about his plans to direct films at regular intervals and he even confirmed that he is working on multiple scripts. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that after directing U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34, Devgn is all set to don the director's hat for the fourth time.

According to our sources, Ajay Devgn will be directing the action thriller, Bholaa. It features himself alongside Tabu, and is presently on floors. "Ajay has been shooting for Bholaa at regular intervals at multiple locations since the month of January. In-fact, he commenced an important schedule of the film in Hyderabad last month without much noise around the same. He is all set to finish the principal photography of Bholaa by August 20," revealed a source close to the development.

In the action packed thriller, Devgn will be seen performing some raw action scenes, and he has been very excited to shoot them with a fresh lens. "Ajay is among the most technically sound directors, and he has conceptualised unique action set pieces for Bholaa," the source informed, adding further that the movie moves in the post production stage from the month of September to get the film ready for a Marcch 30, 2023 release.

We reached out to Ajay Devgn for a confirmation on him taking up direction for the fourth time on Bholaa. We asked him if it was difficult to shoot another film quickly after Runway 34, and the actor was gracious enough to respond, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words-Lights, camera, action.’’

