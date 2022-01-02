EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn set for a jam packed 2022 with Runway 34, Maidaan, Kaithi, Singham 3 & Rudra

Ajay Devgn is all gearing up for what might be the busiest year of his career. AJ starts the year by taking the official remake of Kaithi on floors. According to sources, the film kicks off as early as January with a marathon schedule. However, contrary to speculations, he would not be directing this action-thriller. Come February, and it’s going to be the time to witness his debut on the digital world with Rudra: The Age Of Darkness.

The Hotstar original is touted to be one of the biggest series on the digital world and the team of this Rajesh Mapuskar directorial is looking for a late February/Early March premiere. He is expected to commence shooting for another film around summer, the details of which have been kept under wraps for now. “The shoot schedules aside, Summer is important for Ajay due to the release of his directorial, RunWay 34. It’s slated for an Eid 2022 (April 29) opening and massive promotional plans are in place for this big screen edge of the seat drama. It’s a special film for Ajay as he is directing the legend, Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and according to insiders, the audience will be taken aback by the scale of RunWay 34,” the source informs, adding further that everyone is excited for this thriller.

The aforementioned three films aside, Ajay will also be seen doing a cameo in the SS Rajamouli directed RRR followed by a powerful appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Buzz is, he has a towering presence in Gangubai and the manner in which Bhansali has presented AJ will take everyone by surprise. “Run Way 34 will be followed by the release of Maidaan in June. The inside reports of this film are at present extremely positive, with everyone who has seen rushes going gaga over not just Devgn’s performance, but also the content and storytelling template,” explains the source.

He follows it up with the Indra Kumar directed Thank God co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Contrary to the speculations, it seems that it’s going to be more of an extended appearance for AJ in this slice of life comedy. “He concludes the year with the shoot of the much-awaited Singham 3 with Rohit Shetty. It’s expected to go on floors in the second half of 2022, to get ready for an 2023 release in cinema halls,” the source concludes. The aforementioned films aside, 2 big announcements are on the way for Ajay Devgn in the next few months, and both films are expected to kick off this year. The details have been kept under wraps for now.

Ajay’s last theatrical release was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released on January 10, 2020, and it continues to remain the highest grossing film of Hindi cinema over the last 2 years. It clocked Rs 270 crore at the domestic box office upon it’s release.

