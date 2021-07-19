EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar allots 15 days for Oh My God 2; Pankaj Tripathi starts shooting from August end

OMG 2 also features Yami Gautam in a key role and will be directed by Amit Rai. Details

Pinkilla was the first to report that and Pankaj Tripathi are teaming up once again after Bachchan Pandey on Oh My God 2. Right after that, we reported that the sequel to OMG will be directed by Amit Rai. And now, we have heard that the much-awaited sequel goes on the floors from August end with Pankaj Tripathi.

“The makers are looking to start Oh My God 2 from the end of August. The journey will start with Pankaj Tripathi and for the first few days, whereas , who plays a god in this film, will join the shoot a month later. He has approximately 15 days of work in this film and is eager to play the god again,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that much like the first part, Akshay plays a key role in the entire conflict of the film.

“Akshay usually takes 30 to 354 days to complete a mid-budget film, however, given the template of Oh My God franchise, he will complete his portions in a span of 15 to 20 days,” the source added. For those unaware, Pankaj Tripathi has come on board in place of Paresh Rawal from the original. The sequel is being produced by Akshay with Ashwin Varde. Before moving on to Oh My God 2, Akshay will air dash to the UK to commence shooting for the Ranjit Tewari directed action thriller.

Akshay will be off to the UK in the first week of August, and start shooting for the marathon schedule of his next movie around August 20. The film in question is produced by the Bhagnani’s and is said to be an out and out action thriller. The Khiladi also has Ram Setu under his kitty, which is expected to be shot from October in Sri Lanka. He is presently on the verge of completing the Anand L Rai directed Raksha Bandhan. The social dramedy, which went on floors on June 21, is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this month. Stay tuned for more updates on Akshay Kumar, only on Pinkvilla.

