EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2; Filming begins in September

The pre-production work of OMG 2 has already begun and the film will be shot over a period of two months later in the year. This would mark the second collaboration of Akshay with Pankaj. Details.

Pinkvilla was the first to report on January 24 that a sequel to starrer Oh My God is in the works and the makers are planning to take it on the floors by Summer 2021. The same was however didn't happen due to the covid-19 infused lockdown from the month of April. We also reported how the team brain stormed on multiple ideas before zeroing in on the one which will translate to the spectacle as spinning a franchise around something as loved as Oh My God is a huge responsibility. Everything is now locked and the things are moving at a fast pace.

While the first part of the film, directed by Umesh Shukla, featured Paresh Rawal in the lead with Akshay playing the god, we have exclusively learnt that Paresh is not a part of OMG 2. “Oh My God 2 will feature Pankaj Tripathi as the lead character alongside , who gets back to play his role from the first part. The discussions have been going on for quite some time with Pankaj and everything is now locked,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film goes on floors in the month of September with a two-month schedule. “The pre-production work has begun with a team working in isolation to explore the probable locations of shoot, and also deciding on designing the sets in the city. The film will be wrapped up in one go by the month of October,” the source added. This would mark the second collaboration of Akshay with Pankaj Tripathi, as the two recently worked together on the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. According to the source, the two bonded very well on the sets, and that reflects in their camaraderie in the gangster comic thriller too.

The sequel of OMG won’t be helmed by Umesh Shukla. While the director is locked, his name is being kept under wraps. As reported by Pinkvilla before, OMG 2 will be produced by Ashwin Varde along with Akshay himself. Before moving on to Oh My God 2, Akshay will wrap up shooting for the Anand L Rai directorial, Raksha Bandhan, major chunk of the Abhishek Sharma directed Ram Setu and another film (more on this soon). Apart from the above mentioned confirmed films, Akshay is in talks for 11 more new projects, and his line up for the next 3 years is expected to be locked very soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more on Oh My God 2 and Akshay Kumar.

We reached out to Ashwin Varde, who remained unavailable for comment.

Credits :Pinkvilla

