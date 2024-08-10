EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar says THIS Priyadarshan comedy movie is his all-time favorite; ‘I had to adjust four girls’

Akshay Kumar, who is known for coming up with multiple movies every year, started 2024 with the action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He was later seen in Sarfira with Radhika Madan. Well, the veteran actor is all set for the release of this third film of the year titled Khel Khel Mein, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy film also features Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Today (August 10), the star cast was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. It’s during this interview that Kumar spoke about his favorite movies. In the candid conversation, the senior star mentioned that the 1968 musical comedy film Padosan is his go-to comic caper.

When quizzed about a comedy film in which he had worked, the actor was quick to mention the 2005 film Garam Masala. Sharing the reason behind it, Akshay Kumar told us, “That’s, I think, one of the most toughest films to act in because if you pay attention, I was panting while doing the whole scene because I had to adjust four girls (Rimi Sen, Daisy Bopanna, Neetu Chandra, Nargis Bagheri) at one time. It’s a panting experience.”

To this, Fardeen Khan adds, “The title says it all ‘Garam Masala.’”

Watch the entire interview below:

Interestingly, Kumar’s co-star Vaani Kapoor loves the film and has seen it a “Gazillion times.” The entire star cast enjoyed remembering the ‘colorful’ characters of Akshay and how fun the movie was. When the entire cast was enquired about their favorite comedy films, Vaani stated that she loved Hera Pheri, adding that she used to watch Garam Masala with her dad, Shiv Kapoor. Another movie she likes is Andaz Apna Apna, along with Dil Chahta Hai.

Next up was Heeramandi actor Fardeen Khan, who expressed that out of his works, No Entry is close to his heart. “It was my first foray into full-on comedy. It was a great learning experience,” he stated.

To this, Pragya Jaiswal also stated that Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri, and No Entry are some of her all-time favs. Punjabi superstar Ammy Virk was also on the couch. He mentioned that the Golmaal series is what he likes in Hindi movies.

