EXCLUSIVE: Khel Khel Mein star Akshay Kumar wants comedy to be taken 'seriously' in Bollywood; 'Itna halke mein kyun lete hain?'

Akshay Kumar is a versatile actor who has been contributing to the Hindi cinema for many years. Fondly known as Khiladi Kumar, Akshay has experimented with different genres in Bollywood; however, his comedy skills always take the cake. His notable comic films include Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Heyy Babyy, and more. With Khel Khel Mein, Akshay is back in the comedy genre. The superstar recently expressed that people don't perceive comedy in films seriously while stating that the genre is taken quite lightly in Bollywood.

During the latest exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar, who was promoting Khel Khel Mein, shared that he wants people to take the comedy genre seriously.

"Comedy ko log itna halka kyun lete hain hamari industry mein?...Maine aaj tak nahin dekha hai ki the best film award goes to a comedy film (Why is comedy treated lightly in our industry? Till today, I have never seen that the Best Film award goes to a comedy film)," Akshay said.

"Maine kabhi nahin dekha hai ki koi hero jo comedy karta hai usko best hero ke role mein diya jaaye. Aisa kyun hota hai? (I have never seen any hero who performs a comic role receive the Best Hero award. Why is this happening?)" he added.

While supporting his statement, Akshay referred to popular comedians Charlie Chaplin, Jim Carey, Jackie Chan, and Barry Hill. The superstar expressed that he watches Charlie Chaplin movies or FRIENDS, the TV show in stressful situations.

"It gives you so much of peace. Isn't that supposed to get an award for that? I hope in my industry people take comedy seriously," he concluded.

While speaking to Forbes India this year, Akshay Kumar shared that shifting from action films to comedy movies was the 'Sarfira moment' of his life. Akshay stated that the actor was trained in martial arts and was blessed with action skills. The superstar added that there was a time when he was cast in roles based on stunts and not acting.

The Khel Khel Mein star also revealed that he wasn't offered roles in other genres like drama, romance, or comedy as he was perceived as a non-comic actor. Akshay then bagged Priyadarshan's film, Hera Pheri, an "out-and-out comedy" while defying all the odds.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Sudha Kongara's directorial venture, Sarfira. The film also starred Radhikka Madan in the lead role. It was released on August 2. Akshay has had a series of flops in recent times, including Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfiee, and Ram Setu.

Coming back to Khel Khel Mein, the upcoming film features an ensemble star cast. Apart from Akshay, it stars Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The trailer of the movie was released on August 2 this year.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein is an official remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. Akshay-starrer is clashing with Stree 2 and Vedaa at the box office.

After Khel Khel Mein, Akshay Kumar has several films lined up for the future. Akshay will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise. He also has Skyforce, Singham Again, Hera Pheri 3, and Jolly LLB 3.