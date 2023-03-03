EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s concert The Entertainers kicks off with a HOUSEFULL show in Atlanta

On March 1, Akshay Kumar along with Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa, air dashed to the US for his tour, The Entertainers. The team was soon joined by Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana. Over the last month, the Khiladi has been rehearsing rigorously for his live stage performance with the aforementioned actresses and the day of event is finally round the corner. The journey of The Entertainers begins today at Atlanta in the US and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that it’s a full house for this Akshay Kumar led live concert.

More demand for tickets of The Entertainers

“Akshay Kumar is doing a world tour after a long time and this has sparked excitement among the audiences in the US. The first show in Atlanta is already housefull and in-fact, there is more demand for the tickets among the citizens around the venue,” revealed a source close to the development. To confirm the development, we reached out to Himanshu Garg, the national promotor of The Entertainers. Himanshu confirmed that the tour of Akshay Kumar is all set to begin with a bang in Atlanta.

The Entertainers has created the right noise due to Akshay Kumar

“As a national promotor, I am humbled to say that the Atlanta Show, which is the kick off for this tour, is completely sold out. It has been the hard work and decidication of entire cast and the crew members to have brought this all together. It’s a great start to the tour,” says Himanshu, adding further, “I think, the tour has been immensely welcomed by America. It is one of the largest Bollywood events out of India. Akshay Kumar is performing live for the audience after a long time and that has created the right noise for the concert.”

Apart from Atlanta, Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Jasleen Royal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Stebin Ben, Zara Khan and Sonam Bajwa among others will be having a concert in Dallas, Orlando and Oakland too. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on The Entertainers.

