EXCLUSIVE: Hera Pheri 3 to continue from Phir Hera Pheri's end; Sanjay Dutt to play Ravi Kishan’s brother

Pinkvilla has been a one point stop for all the updates related to Hera Pheri 3. Last week, we broke the internet with our exclusive report around how Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have officially reunited for Hera Pheri 3 for a special promo and Mahurat shoot. We also revealed that Hera Pheri 3 will go on floors in second half of 2023 and hit the big screen in 2024. Ever since then, there have been several reports on the status quo of this comic caper. And now, we can exclusively confirm that Hera Pheri 3 will take off right from the point where Phir Hera Pheri ended.

Phir Hera Pheri Climax is Hera Pheri 3's opening

“The fans have been eager to know what happens to the guns and Hera Pheri 3 will open with the closing scene of Phir Hera Pheri. The story from there will take a leap and take the three characters on an international ride of guns and mafia,” revealed a source close to the development. Apart from the three lead characters, and the guns, there is a much bigger connect with Phir Hera Pheri on the plot front.

“Very few know that the plot of Hera Pheri 3 is actually written by the late writer, Neeraj Vora, who been a key contributor to the earlier two Hera Pheri films. His plot has been given the modern flavour for the current context. Newer characters will be introduced in Hera Pheri 3, which includes Sanjay Dutt too as a gangster,” the source added.

Sanjay Dutt to play Ravi Kishan's brother

When asked to share details on Sanjay Dutt’s character, the source revealed, “Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ravi Kishan’s distant brother. Ravi Kishan is one of the many characters fooled by Raju, Shyam and Baburao in Phir Hera Pheri. Sanjay’s come into picture in the comic capacity to represent the whacky track around Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena.”

Hera Pheri 3 is expected to go on floors around June 2023 and will be shot not just in India but also in the international arena. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and will soon move into the pre-production stage. Farhad meanwhile is gearing up for the release of the Salman Khan led Eid 2023 entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

