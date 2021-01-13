EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar and Diljit Dosanjh team up to bring the 1984 Sikh Riots on the screen

The filmmaker has been silently shooting for the human drama since November for the digital platform, Netflix. Will jump into pre-production of Super Soldier from Summer 2021.

After directing in Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, the entire industry was looking forward to see what Ali Abbas Zafar would be doing next. Soon after, the filmmaker announced that he would collaborate with on Bollywood’s maiden female superhero film and follow it up with Mr. India, which will also be a superhero film set against the backdrop of science fiction. While the scripting for both the films has been underway for a while now, Pinkvilla has learnt that Ali has silently started shooting for his next directorial in November.

It marks his first collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and the film is said to be a human story set against the backdrop of the 1984 Sikh Riots. “It’s a feature film that Ali is directing for Netflix and he has been shooting for it over the last month on sets as also some real locations in Delhi. While Ali was initially planning to just produce the film, he was completely immersed in the scripting process and as the story took its final shape, he decided to even step in as the film’s director too.,” revealed a source close to the development.

It’s essentially a human drama, and will showcase a Diljit in a completely different avatar as far as Hindi films are concerned, something that’s larger than life yet humane. After wrapping up the yet untitled film, Ali will step into the pre-production of his next with Katrina, which has been titled Super Soldier. The filmmaker intends to take it on the floors by September/October this year. “Ali is ready with the script of both Super Soldier and Mr. India, and with ample of free time in hand, he decided to take the responsibility of making a feature film for the digital platform with Diljit. From Summer, he will be completely occupied with the pre-production of Super Soldier, as he is planning to mount it on a big scale and the filmmaking process will be heavy on visual effects,” the source signed off.

Ali at present is gearing up for the release of his web-series, Tandav, which is a political thriller featuring , Sunil Grover and Dimple Kapadia in the leads. The filmmaker has confirmed that a second season of his show is also on cards. Interestingly, at one point of time, he was supposed to direct just a couple of episodes of Tandav and merely produce the rest, however, eventually, he created and directed the entire series, and now is gearing up for a part two as well.

