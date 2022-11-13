EXCLUSIVE: Amar Kaushik on Bhediya & Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor: ‘Yes, we have got an idea’

After Stree and Bala, director Amar Kaushik is gearing up for his next film, Bhediya , starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead. The film is a part of the Dinesh Vijan horror comedy universe, that kicked off with Stree, and features Varun as a werewolf. After Bhediya, which releases on November 25, the filmmaker is all set to commence work on the sequel to Stree. In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Amar opened up about the Stree sequel.

He said, “Ever since the release of Stree, people have been asking me about the Stree sequel. There were some ideas, but I never wanted to make Stree 2 based on market pressure for the money. If I make films for such reasons, we would all fall flat on our faces. I am aware that people will compare the sequel to the first part, and we want to take things a notch high, at the script level itself. To answer your questions, yes we have got an idea and Stree 2 might be the next film.”

Amar Kaushik on Bhediya

Buzz is, Varun too will make an appearance as Bhediya in the Stree sequel. Amar also spoke about the creature comedy and informed that the biggest USP of the film is the Bhediya. “We wanted to ensure that our Bhediya looks correct and couldn’t afford to go wrong with the VFX of the Bhediya. I wanted people to connect with the character and wanted them to believe that the Bhediya is a part of the jungle. The VFX team has tried to keep things close to reality and I am satisfied,” he added.

In the candid conversation to discuss Bhediya, Amar also opened up about the idea of creating a jungle adventure and explained the VFX process too. He also shared his thoughts on his leading pair, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Watch full video below