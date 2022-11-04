EXCLUSIVE: Suriya and Geetha Arts to release Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon's Bhediya in Tamil and Telugu

The countdown for the release of the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-fronted Bhediya has begun, as the film is merely 3 weeks away from opening on the big screen. On the day of trailer launch, Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios announced that the Amar Kaushik directorial will see a release in Tamil and Telugu too. The dubbed trailers were unveiled right after and now we have another update on the release of this creature comedy down south. According to sources close to the development, top talents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are now associated with Bhediya.

“Bhediya will be released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts, which is one of the leading distributors in the state. The Tamil version on the other hand will be released by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment,” revealed a source close to the development. Both Allu Aravind and Suriya have seen the footage of Bhediya and were mighty impressed with the concept and visuals. “The genre has a wide audience down south and both the distribution partner feel that Bhediya has the potential to do well at the box office in the Southern belt too. They will be giving the film a deserving release in the dubbed version and also ensure awareness around the same.