EXCLUSIVE: Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Rakul Preet Singh shoots for an ad while her film shoots stand cancelled

While the entire industry has come to a standstill, Rakul Preet Singh has gone out to shoot today. No, it's not for her film with Arjun Kapoor or Attack opposite John Abraham, but for a brand shoot.

The coronavirus scare has taken over the nation and the film industry at large. Film shoots have stalled and actors have been told to stay put at home. Several film releases have been pushed, after the Delhi and Maharashtra government called for a closure on film theatres, malls, etc. But amid all this, Rakul Preet Singh is shooting today.

Yes, Rakul tells us, "I'm shooting an ad today for a brand. This shoot couldn't have moved hence we are filming it now." But she adds that the unit has been asked to take proper safety measures. "We are following the precautionary measures. We have the entire crew masked up. We also have put up a fever checking facility at the entry and everyone's being given a band only after the check-up."

While the ad shoot couldn't have been postponed, Rakul who was juggling between two films shoots - Nikkhil Advani's next production venture opposite and John Abraham starrer Attack - has been asked to stay put by her films' crews for the next few days. "Of course, both the shoots of my films have been cancelled. Almost 15 days of shoot has been canned so far till the 31st of March. I was supposed to shoot everyday between the two films but now, both my film shoots have been stalled because of the corona outbreak." Meanwhile, the TV and film industry will come to complete standstill, Thursday (March 19 onwards). With the theatres and malls being shut down, the shoots of several films too have been stalled until further notice.

Credits :Pinkvilla

