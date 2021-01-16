EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani's next with Sooraj Barjatya is a tale of friendship

Before moving on to his ambitious film with Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya will direct Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in a heartfelt tale of friendship. Read details

In December 1989, a dialogue from Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial debut, Maine Pyar Kiya, resonated with the audience and became a part of pop culture – Dosti Ka Ek Usool Hai Madam, No Sorry, No Thank You. 31 years since then, this phrase is commonly used across the country by friends. While Maine Pyar Kiya was a story of friendship and love with and Bhagyashree in lead, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that now, Sooraj is set to narrate a tale of friendship with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani in lead.

“Sooraj ji’s stories are always relatable and every second person will be able to resonate with the instances that he brings to the screenplay. While Maine Pyar Kiya became a quintessential film for love birds of the 90s, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hai put forward the tale of extended families in India. And now, Sooraj ji is all set to bring friendship to the forefront with his next directorial,” revealed a source close to the development.

The yet untitled film is expected to go on floors in February with Big B and Boman playing best of friends. “It’s a simple story of friendship with the right dose of emotions and slice of life elements. While the emotional crux will be as strong as any other Sooraj Barjatya film, the story is unlike anything he has made in the past. After exploring the simplicity and complexities of families, he is now bringing a heartfelt tale of bond between two friends in their older days,” the source informed and added that a the screenplay stems for a lot of real experiences of Sooraj’s life and bond with his friends.

It would mark the first collaboration of Sooraj Barjatya with Amitabh Bachchan. After completing work on this film, the filmmaker moves onto his fifth directorial with Salman Khan, which is said to be a mature love story of a married couple set against the backdrop of nuclear families. He has locked the basic premise and draft of the film and will move on to giving it a finishing touch by end of this year.

