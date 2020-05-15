EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor feels India can learn from America, Italy & China as they have reopened their economies

Anil Kapoor revealed that India can learn many important aspects of reopening the economy from countries like America, Italy, and China as they have reopened their economies and have come out of their respective lockdowns.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor during a live session on Facebook revealed that India can learn many important aspects of reopening the economy from countries like America, Italy, and China as they have reopened their economies and have come out of their respective lockdowns. The actor also mentions how India took a step in the right direction by imposing a lockdown. But now the time has come to ease the lockdown restriction and allow businesses to start their work. The actor further goes on to add that India as a country has faced many issues but has always come out of the crisis as a winner.

The kind of population the country has, there are advantages along with its disadvantages. The Bollywood actor also feels that we can make use of technology which will facilitate work and communications among people, and they don't have to come face to face with anybody. Today, with all the technological advancements, we can come up with innovative solutions to get tackle the problems that may arise after easing the lockdown restrictions.

Anil Kapoor feels that after the people of our country are very adaptive and the new social distancing norm has altered the way people conduct themselves at home and outside. Anil Kapoor also adds that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and hence we must take the positives from the current situation and find our way forward through the pandemic crisis.

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three-day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post-COVID 19.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar advises everyone to rebuild, regrow and reinvent for a better future post COVID 19)

Credits :pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×