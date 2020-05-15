EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor feels India can learn from America, Italy & China as they have reopened their economies
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor during a live session on Facebook revealed that India can learn many important aspects of reopening the economy from countries like America, Italy, and China as they have reopened their economies and have come out of their respective lockdowns. The actor also mentions how India took a step in the right direction by imposing a lockdown. But now the time has come to ease the lockdown restriction and allow businesses to start their work. The actor further goes on to add that India as a country has faced many issues but has always come out of the crisis as a winner.
The kind of population the country has, there are advantages along with its disadvantages. The Bollywood actor also feels that we can make use of technology which will facilitate work and communications among people, and they don't have to come face to face with anybody. Today, with all the technological advancements, we can come up with innovative solutions to get tackle the problems that may arise after easing the lockdown restrictions.
Anil Kapoor feels that after the people of our country are very adaptive and the new social distancing norm has altered the way people conduct themselves at home and outside. Anil Kapoor also adds that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and hence we must take the positives from the current situation and find our way forward through the pandemic crisis.
Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three-day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post-COVID 19.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Really??? I live in Europe and they r opening schools, shops etc as the first step of easing lockdown. And its terrible. every one is concerned to send their kids to school. India’s response to pandemic is appreciable, considering its population.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Actually it’s the other way around, the whole world is appreciating how India managed to control its numbers despite the population numbers and high density slums...stop idolising west for everything and find your own value for a change!
Anonymous 13 hours ago
How much Mr anil.kapoor donate for India , as a help to survive in this pendamic.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
Dear What about you? Have you done something? Mr.Anil Kapoor is an artist and is doing his bit to motivate and inspire people in such a time. There are many artist who are donating without reavealing it.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Really ? People who posture !