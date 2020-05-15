EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar advises everyone to rebuild, regrow and reinvent for a better future post COVID 19

Karan Johar has a piece of advice for everyone concerning what they can plan for a better future post COVID-19. Read on to know his thoughts about what lies beyond the end of the pandemic and the inevitable lockdown.

The Coronavirus pandemic has hit India hard like the rest of the countries and so has the inevitable lockdown. It’s almost like people are now thinking about what will be the next stage after this! Well, the reasons are quite obvious as the situation is still not under control. However, as it is said, there is always a new hope, new dawn. This is what Bollywood’s noted filmmaker feels and he has recently shared his thoughts about the same.

The ace producer initially talks about the current situation and says that these are trying times and that all of us are going through a turbulent time. Johar calls himself an eternal optimist and believes that there is a tremendous light at the end of this glorious tunnel. He also reveals talking to various creative people, storytellers, and writers who have lost focus, attention, having internal insecurities, etc. He further adds how the environment has made them worrisome.

Ask him what can be done in the current situation, Karan Johar says, “I think we have to do the three things rebuild, regrow and reinvent.” First of all, the filmmaker says, “We can regrow by reaching out to material that is out of our comfort zone.” He also admits about having started doing that thing. Karan says, “I have started doing that because I want to regrow in a new way.” Next, he talks about the importance of rebuilding thoughts. In his words, “We all sometimes get stuck in a certain way. What I have done to personally rebuild my thought is to create alternate properties. He talks about how he is working on Takht and that he hopes to make it soon. Karan, however, also adds that he will create another piece of work and rebuild some material too.

The filmmaker adds that he continues to write in between the same. He says, “It used to be a struggle but discipline is a huge benefit.” He finally talks about reinvention and states, “Reinvention is always difficult because all of us like to be in a certain kind of comfort zone. We always do the same thing. Like if you are writing a certain kind of film you want to write a certain kind of film. Reinvention is getting totally out of your comfort zone. It is leaving your territory and doing something else. If this tragic time has taught me something there is absolutely no saying what the future holds.”

Karan Johar also focuses on the fact that if there is a lot of ambiguity then one is not sure of the time that is left out. He then says, “If you don’t know how much time you have that means the time is now.” He has just one piece of advice for everyone and that is to reinvent oneself. In his words, “Make sure you go out of your comfort zone and explore creatively. There are a million stories to tell, movies to make, content to create.” He asks everyone to be energized, activated, and interesting while adding a fact about himself too. Johar says, “I am in the business for 25 years, and yet I wake up every day and feel like I am a newborn in the business and that’s the only way I have kept myself going. Teach yourself things, read books, watch content be it in any language. Make sure you expose yourself to the creativity of others. Acknowledge the brilliant minds around you, learn from them, just be inspired. There is light at the end of this tunnel.”

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post COVID 19.

