EXCLUSIVE: Has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signed a Netflix series?

After hubby Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya will also possibly soon be seen showing her moves on the web; read details.

has been away from the spotlight for some time now. Her last release was Fanney Khan back in 2018. But we hear that the gorgeous diva is soon going to return to the cinemas, albeit in a different way. The Guzaarish star has plans to make a big debut on the OTT platform.

A source tells us, "In the last few months, Aishwarya had been reading a few scripts. She had green lit Mani Ratnam's magnum opus and also liked a Netflix project which happens to be a woman centric action drama. She had been in advanced talks with the digital giant and now, the modalities are being worked out. This could possibly be something that she begins shooting very soon." We reached out to Aishwarya who chose not to respond to our texts.

The source adds, "Aishwarya only wants to do a film or two every year and she has been keen on making her digital debut. In fact, she was also quite instrumental in Abhishek's decision to do a web series earlier this year." If this happens, she will join the digital bandwagon like many other A-listers including hubby Abhishek Bachchan who was seen in Breathe 2. , , Anil Kapoor have all signed up different projects on the web and if reports are to be believed, and are also following suit. Now, with Aishwarya's name being added, the list is only getting bigger and more starry.

