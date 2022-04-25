EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor & Mudassar Aziz' next is titled Meri Patni Ka Remake - Two actresses in talks

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Arjun Kapoor and Mudassar Aziz are teaming up for the first time on an out and out comedy. We also revealed how the film in question, produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, will go on floors in the second half of 2022. And now, we have some more exclusive details on this project. According to our sources, Mudassar Aziz has got a quirky title for this comic caper.

“After contemplating on several options, Mudassar has got a title that will make his film stand out from the rest. He has decided to call his film Meri Patni Ka Remake and is sure that this title in itself will spike anticipation around the audience. The title blends well the world that Mudassar is trying to create in his comic caper. Arjun too is excited to do an out and out comedy after a long time,” revealed a source close to the development.

The pre-production work is going on in full swing. The makers are also on the verge of locking a big ensemble for this comic caper. “Some actors known for their comic timing will be on board Meri Patni Ka Remake. That aside, the script has the scope of two female leads and the talks are on with two actresses to play the respective parts. The cast is expected to be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.

Mudassar has made hit films like Happy Bhaag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, and his next is also a comedy fronted by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. Arjun on the other hand has been appreciated for his comic timing in films like Two States and Mubarakan. The actor has two more light-hearted films under his kitty with father Boney Kapoor – the official remakes of Comali and F2. The two films are currently being written by Luv Ranjan and Anees Bazmee respectively. He also has Kuttey and Lady Killer in the pipeline. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this project.

