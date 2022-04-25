EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali from May 15 in Mumbai

While Maneesh Sharma’s Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 is almost completed, SK also has Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. Pinkvilla now has a new update on the latter project. We have learnt that Salman will start shooting for this much awaited film from May 15.

“Salman will begin shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai. Farhad has already begun work on the pre-production formalities, and is excited to start filming,” informs a source close to the development. Besides acting in the film, Salman will also be producing this project, which will also feature Pooja Hegde.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Farhad had confirmed that the film will release on December 30, 2022. “In 2001, Salman Khan was the first person who noticed my work. I always say, he is the one who brought me to this industry. With Salman, it’s going to be a nostalgic ride, much beyond the bond of a director and actor,” the filmmaker had said, further informing that they are talking about love and celebrations in the movie. “It’s going to be a great entertainer, keeping the stardom of Salman Khan in mind – there will be action, comedy, romance. So we will be serving the audience with a buffet. Let’s say, the audience here will get Sheer Khurma for Eid and Ladoo for Diwali,” Farhad had said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also has Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in the pipeline. Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed to Pinkvilla that he will start penning the script for the sequel from May 2022.

