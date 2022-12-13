EXCLUSIVE: Aryan Khan launches a luxury brand; Promises uncompromised focus on quality

Earlier last week, Aryan Khan confirmed that he is making his debut as a writer and director with a direct to digital series produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The project is set to go on floors by early 2023 for a leading platform. Father Shah Rukh Khan too passed on his best wishes to Aryan before he embarks on a new journey of direction. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aryan Khan and cofounders, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva have marked their foray into the luxury lifestyle business by unveiling D’YAVOL, this passion project.

The three entrepreneurs aim to bring to the consumers the best global experiences and authentic products across fashion, beverages and exclusive events. Commenting on the launch, Aryan Khan said, “My two close friends and I have worked relentlessly over the last five years to bring this global lifestyle collective to life. D’YAVOL delivers a disruptive aesthetic that is backed up by an uncompromising focus on quality and craftmanship, showcasing the best the world has to offer to discerning consumers.”

D'YAVOL will be rolling out a series of exciting launches in the months to come, starting with a premium beverage brought to the consumers in partnership with AB InBev India, closely followed by unveiling of a limited-edition capsule apparel collection. Through 2023 and beyond, the brand will broaden their reach with a number of luxury lifestyle product offerings.

Upcoming films of Red Chillies

Talking of Aryan Khan, he is currently in the prep mode for his directorial debut with Red Chillies. The banner on the other hand also working simultaneously on two tentpole attractions of 2023 – the Atlee directed Jawan and the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Dunki – both of which are led by Shah Rukh Khan. The two films are set for a June and December 2023 release in the cinema halls. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.