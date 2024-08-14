EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Park And Lucien Laviscount Reveal Their Favorite Emily In Paris Season; 'They Were All So Different'

Ashley Park And Lucien Laviscount are set to return as Mindy and Alfie in Emily In Paris Season 4, scheduled to release on Netflix in August 15, 2024. As the show gears for a release, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with Ashley Park And Lucien Laviscount to learn about their journey and personal favorite season.

Ashley has been a part of the Emily in Paris since Season 1 whereas Lucien joined the show in Season 2 as Emily's new love interest. During the exclusive interview, Ashley and Lucien spoke about their character developments as well their personal favorite season of all time.

Ashley mentioned how all the seasons were different in their own way, "They were all so different. I truly think of it as sophmore, junior and freshman year."

During their exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress, who played Emily's best friend on the show, expressed how in each season there was something new. She said, "In the first season we were like sophmores, in the next season we were liike freshmens, it's like we know the city, we have friends and we only hangout with each other, and in the third season we're we know whats going on, oh new people yeah we love it."

Ashley added, "They were all different in their own but i guess had the best time on season 3." Talking about his favorite season, Lucien added that he had a blast on Season 3.

The actor shared, "I think it was a very different season for me but i think season 3 was like i kind of slipped into the show and Paris life more." Lucien further mentioned that the fourth season has also been great even thought he couldn't be much on the sets.

In the trailer for Emily in Paris season 4, Emily returns with her fashion, drama extraordinaire, and the new single her. But has she really life Gabriel and Alfie behind? The fourth seson will follow on after Camille broke her wedding with Gabriel which left Emily in shock.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 will be available on Netflix on August 15. Part 2 will be retleased on September 12.

