EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins Opens Up About Her Emily In Paris Journey; Says 'I Have Learnt So Much'

Lily Collins is all set to return to our screens as Emily Cooper in Emily In Paris Season 4, scheduled to release on Netflix in August 15, 2024. Ahead of the release of the show, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive chat with Collins and learnt about her journey, her best moments and even her personal favorite season.

During the exclusive interview, Collins opened up about becoming Emily back in 2020 and discussed about journey with the character over the years. The actress shared insights about returning to screens with one of the most popular characters of the career and recalled going through the process of learning about TV, being a producer, and switching between her real and reel life for the show.

As Collins gears up for the release of season 4 of Emily In Paris, the British actress claims that she also worked on owning her voice more.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, the Love, Rosie star stated, “It's been a huge journey. I have learned so much about working in TV, about being a producer, about what it is to leave and come back to a character time and time again.”

She further added that the process also involves “how to really just feel so much for the person that you don’t almost have to think at all.” The actress claimed that she has learned how to “harness and own” her voice more, to stand up to what important to her.

Meanwhile, responding to what Emily of the new season would suggest to Emily of season 1, Collins said that the character of the first season needs to get ready for all that is in store for her and gear up for the upcoming adventures.

The actress quipped with excitement to say that Emily would mouth the words, “Get ready, and hold on to your breath, it’s gonna be a wild ride.” Further into the conversation, the English actress also commented on the similarities she finds between herself and Emily and said that they both are “trusting and optimistic."

Lily Collins’ character in Emily In Paris has gone through a rollercoaster of emotions, involving new people, love interests, friends, colleagues, and more, whom she looks forward to meeting in the new bunch of episodes. The new season is expected to pick up where season 3 left off. Apart from the actors of the series, fans, too, are looking forward to unraveling the adventures that lie ahead for Emily in the show.

As for the cast members, Collins will be seen alongside Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Razat, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 will release on Netflix on August 15, followed by Part 2 on September 12.

