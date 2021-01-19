EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana puts a "NO OTT" clause for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Ayushmann Khurrana wants his next, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to release only on the big screen. And here's how he is ensuring a theatrical release for the film

In October, Ayushmann Khurrana started shooting for his first collaboration with director Abhishek Kapoor, Chadigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor as his co-star. The actor shot non-stop for the film in the midst of coronavirus pandemic and even wrapped it up in a period of just two months. Buzz is, Vaani Kapoor plays the role of a transgender in the film, with Ayushmann as a cross functional athlete, who discovers his lover’s gender on the first night post their wedding. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the leading hero got into a rather different contract with his producers, Bhushan Kumar and Abhishek Kapoor, before coming on board the film.

“In today’s uncertain environment, a lot of films are taking the direct to digital route and Ayushmann wants to be sure of what he is signing up for. Hence, he along with his team have devised a plan to clearly bifurcate between OTT and theatrical content before coming on board a film. His contract for Chadigarh Kare Aashiqui assures a theatrical release. The idea is to know what he is signing on for, and decide on the content based on the medium of showcasing,” revealed a trade source.

The contract doesn’t imply that the actor is against direct to OTT releases, however, he just wants to be sure on his choices for different means of entertainment. “Although Gulabo Sitabo was the first film to arrive on the digital world, he is now clear on bifurcating between the two content. While he is open to be a digital star too, he wants to know the platform of showcasing before joining the gang. Only after being on the same page regarding the release plan of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui did he come on board the film. At this point of time, it’s gearing up for a theatrical release in June,” the source added.

In the meantime, Ayushmann is currently gearing up to commence shooting for his next collaboration with Article 15 director, Anubhav Sinha. It’s said to be a big scale action film.

