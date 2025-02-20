EXCLUSIVE: Sooraj Barjatya chooses Sharvari as the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana; Filming begins in 2025

Earlier in December 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to report that director Sooraj Barjatya has locked his new Prem, as the filmmaker has signed Ayushmann Khurrana for his next director. We also informed our readers that the yet untitled film is a timeless love story set against the backdrop of families and the maverick filmmaker is on the lookout to cast the female lead alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The auditions and the process of casting has been in progress for a while and now, we have exclusively learnt that Sooraj Barjatya has chosen Sharvari as the female lead of this yet-untitled love story.

According to sources close to the development, Sharvari will spearhead the next film of Sooraj Barjatya. “Over the years, Sooraj Barjatya has worked with incredibly talented actors of Indian Cinema – from Madhuri Dixit and Bhagyashree, to Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Karisma Kapoor – and the latest to have gotten the chance to be a Sooraj Barjatya heroine is Sharvari. The actress tick-marked all boxes of what the director wanted, specifically the aspect of bringing vulnerability and innocence to this heartfelt romantic film,” revealed a source close to the development.

“The industry has been bullish about Sharvari since last year and a legendary director like Sooraj Barjatya choosing her as the heroine of his film is the biggest stamp of approval that Sharvari is one of the best new actors of India,” the source shared.

The source added that the casting of Ayushmann and Sharvari will bring in an element of freshness on the big screen. “Sooraj Barjatya’s next will mark the collaboration of Ayushmann and Sharvari for the first time and both the talents are excited to embark on the journey with the legendary filmmaker,” the source added.

Our source further informs that four to five actresses were vying to be the female lead of Sooraj Barjatya’s next, but the filmmaker has decided to go ahead with Sharvari. “Sooraj Barjatya is very particular about the casting of his films, and now that the lead pair is locked, he will move on to get a brilliant ensemble cast on board,” the source concluded.

Sharvari now has a solid line-up in her kitty with the YRF Spy Universe Film – Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt, as also the Imtiaz Ali-directed period love story with Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!