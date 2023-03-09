EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to make a cameo in Alia-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh needs no introduction! She has been a part of the entertainment world for several years and has made a name for herself. Be it her on-stage performance or her interesting social media posts, Bharti leaves no stone unturned to entertain the masses. She carved a niche for herself and has received accolades for her talent. On Pinkvilla's Women's Day special segment, Bharti Singh spoke about her initial struggling days, sacrifices made by her mother, being fat-shamed, future dreams for her Laksh, and a lot more. Interestingly, she also revealed that soon she will be seen in a Bollywood film.

Bharti Singh talks about doing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh revealed that she is doing a cameo role with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Spilling beans on how she got the role, Bharti said that suddenly one day, she got a call from Karan Johar's team that informed her that there is an advertisement in the middle of the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and they called her and Haarsh for playing the cameo role. She said that even Shraddha Arya was there with them on the sets, and it was fun working with Karan Johar.

Watch Bharti Singh's full interview here-

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is touted to be an ode to Hindi cinema's quintessential romantic comedies. In the film, Ranveer will be seen playing the role of Rocky Khaturia, whereas Alia will play Rani Chatterjee. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also marks Karan Johar's comeback to filmmaking after quite a long hiatus. Along with Alia and Ranveer, the film stars legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Saswata Chatterjee, and others in pivotal roles. Celebs such as Shraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani will also be seen doing cameo roles in this film. Music composed by Pritam and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is all set to hit the theaters on July 28, 2023.

About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa:

On the personal front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him 'Gola' and later named him Laksh.

On the professional front, Bharti Singh has been a part of several popular reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Along with that, she even hosted numerous award shows and made the audience laugh with her hilarious acts. Haarsh has written for shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too. The couple even actively create vlogs on their YouTube channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)' where they share a glimpse of their personal life.

