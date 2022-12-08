EXCLUSIVE: Biopic on iconic Amrish Puri in the works, Grandson Vardhan Puri to make

Amrish Puri- 'Naam to suna hi hoga' and we bet that with this latest development, Mogambo would certainly be very happy! An ardently loved veteran actor and country's most favourite villain, Amrish gave Indian Cinema unforgettable films like Mr. India, Koyla, Karan Arjun, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, to name a few. As we all know, Amrish Puri’s film career was particularly known for essaying negative roles. His dominating screen presence and baritone voice made him popular and one of the greatest villains of the film industry. His most popular character in the film industry was the menacing 'Mogambo' in the 1987 Shekhar Gupta blockbuster film Mr. India. “Mogambo khush hua” still echoes in our minds whenever we think of him. Following this, we have got good news for all the Mogambo fans.

Pinkvilla has been informed that a biopic on Amrish Puri is on cards as he, given his larger-than-life persona and grandeur, lived a life that deserves to be immortalized. A source close to Puris told us, "Grandson Vardhan Puri is planning to make a biopic on his iconic grandfather Amrish Puri. Yes, the biopic on the country's most favourite villian. In fact, work on it has already begun."