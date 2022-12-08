EXCLUSIVE: Biopic on iconic Amrish Puri in the works, Grandson Vardhan Puri to make
As per our information, work on the biopic of the veteran actor has already begun. Read on to know more.
Amrish Puri- 'Naam to suna hi hoga' and we bet that with this latest development, Mogambo would certainly be very happy! An ardently loved veteran actor and country's most favourite villain, Amrish gave Indian Cinema unforgettable films like Mr. India, Koyla, Karan Arjun, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, to name a few. As we all know, Amrish Puri’s film career was particularly known for essaying negative roles. His dominating screen presence and baritone voice made him popular and one of the greatest villains of the film industry. His most popular character in the film industry was the menacing 'Mogambo' in the 1987 Shekhar Gupta blockbuster film Mr. India. “Mogambo khush hua” still echoes in our minds whenever we think of him. Following this, we have got good news for all the Mogambo fans.
Pinkvilla has been informed that a biopic on Amrish Puri is on cards as he, given his larger-than-life persona and grandeur, lived a life that deserves to be immortalized. A source close to Puris told us, "Grandson Vardhan Puri is planning to make a biopic on his iconic grandfather Amrish Puri. Yes, the biopic on the country's most favourite villian. In fact, work on it has already begun."
When we contacted the family, they remained unavailable to comment.
Other than Mogambo, Amrish Puri was equally praised for his other roles as Baldev Singh, the father of Simran in the film 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. In the 1995 release Karan Arjun, the legendary actor played the evil Durjan Singh. He was equally appreciated for his other positive roles in the films like 'Vijeta', 'Ghatak', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai', 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate' among others.
Between 1967 and 2005, Amrish Puri appeared in over 450 movies as an actor. For those unaware, Amrish Puri breathed his last on January 12, 2005. He had undergone brain surgery to treat Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a rare form of Blood Cancer, after being admitted to the Hinduja hospital on December 27, 2004.
Who is Vardhan Puri?
Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri is also an actor, who made a stellar debut with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ (2019)', which won critical acclaim. Besides this, Vardhan Puri will be next seen in director Vivek Agnihotri’s Nautanki, alongside veteran actors including Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Pallavi Joshi. He has two films with Jio Studios- one directed by Kunal Kohli, another by Sarim Momin, and a psychological thriller with Endemol Shine. In addition to this, he is also currently shooting for a film, helmed by a leading studio and directed by National Award-winning director Shantanu Anant Tambe.
