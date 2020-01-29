EXCLUSIVE: Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan: Margot Robbie went full throttle both as an actor and a producer

Cathy Yan, who had helmed Birds of Prey, was all praises for the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) film's leading star Margot Robbie. The filmmaker shared that the Oscar-nominated actress went full throttle both as an actor and a producer.

Women are indeed going to rule the world in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) as the most interesting character in Suicide Squad (2016), Harley Quinn, is getting her own standalone film. With Margot Robbie returning as Quinn, we also have a fabulous cast in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While Ewan McGregor will be seen playing the villain Roman Sionis, we will also have Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Helming Birds of Prey is Cathy Yan while Robbie is also a co-producer of the DCEU film. When asked about working with the Oscar-nominated actress as a producer, Cathy shared, "I couldn’t have asked for a more supportive creative team, they were amazing. I know it was a very personal journey of many years for Margot, so I felt very honored to be a part of that. And she was so actively involved as both a star and a producer, which was pretty amazing."

"Margot is so devoted to her work. She went full throttle both as an actor and a producer on this project, and she was totally unafraid, ready to do anything. She’s also a great improviser, quick-witted, and understands Harley better than anyone," Yan gushed.

When it comes to Harley Quinn, the filmmaker added, "I think Harley’s become such an iconic DC character because her complexity is so fascinating. At the heart of who she lies the former Dr. Harleen Quinzel, but in her heart, she’s all Harley Quinn. Is she good, is she bad? She’s funny, but she’s also got a dark."

Birds of Prey is slated to release in India on February 7, 2020.

