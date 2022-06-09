EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to celebrate dad Prakash Padukone's birthday with family visit to Tirupati.

The only Indian on the Cannes Film Festival jury, Deepika Padukone, after a hectic two weeks in the French Riviera, will spend some quality time with her family. After returning to Mumbai a few days ago, Deepika along with her parents and sister Anisha will visit Tirupati temple, a family ritual that the Padukones have followed for years.

Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone celebrates his birthday on 10 June and the actress will be taking time out to mark the special day with her dad.

Deepika Padukone was recently celebrated at Cannes, where she was part of the prestigious Cannes jury. The actress was also part of every best dressed list. According to sources "After a choc-o-bloc few days, Deepika will take some time off to unwind with her family, celebrate her father’s birthday and seek blessings together in Tirupati."

Deepika Padukone has always been there for her family whenever they needed her and she has been a part of their special occasions. From birthdays, anniversaries, festivals to even instances of when her family was moving homes, Deepika always keeps family on the top of her priority list.

Deepika's Future Projects

After a hectic time at Cannes, Deepika will soon begin work on her films. The actress has several films in the pipeline. After Gehraiyaan, Deepika will be seen next in the highly-anticipated film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this, the actress also has Fighter co-starring Hrithik Roshan. She also has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan, which is the Hindi remake of the 2015 American comedy film with the same name. Deepika will also feature in Nag Ashwin's science-fiction, Project K with Prabhas and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone signs off from the film festival in a gorgeous white ruffle saree; PICS