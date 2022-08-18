EXCLUSIVE: Dhairya Karwa bags his second lead role film; Actor to romance Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra, who is best known for playing the role of Babita Phoghat in Bollywood’s highest-grosser Dangal (2016), is steadily making roads into the Hindi film industry. Dhairya Karwa, who played character roles in the films Uri: The Surgical Strike and 83, had bagged a lead role in Shakun Batra's directorial 'Gehraiyaan' opposite Deepika Padukone. And now we hear that actor has bagged his second film opposite Sanya Malhotra.

A source close to Dharma Productions confirmed to us that the makers of the film wanted a new age 'fresh' jodi and hence they finalised on Sanya Malhotra and Dhairya Karwa as lead actors. The source further added, “Sanya and Dhairya have just been confirmed for a Dharma film and it is likely to go on floors later this year.”

Interestingly, Sanya Malhotra and Dhairya Karwa both are familiar with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions as they have worked with them in the past. While Sanya was a part of the film Meenakshi Sundareshwar in which she was paired opposite Abhimanyu Dassani, Dhairya Karwa was a part of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Gehraiyaan' produced by Karan Johar.

It will be interesting to see Sanya Malhotra and Dhairya Karwa outshining in their respective roles.

Also Read: Dhairya Karwa recalls rigorous Gehraiyaan auditions; Reveals didn't get clicked with Deepika for THIS reason