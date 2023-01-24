EXCLUSIVE: Dharmendra joins Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Dimple Kapadia in Dinesh Vijan’s rom com

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time on a unique love story. Soon after, we revealed that the film in question will be directed by Amit Joshi, and will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead. We also reported how the film will be a one of it’s kind robotics based romantic comedy with Kriti Sanon as a robot and Shahid Kapoor as a scientist. The film went on floors last year with the plans of being shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Europe. Dimple Kapadia, who has worked with Dinesh Vijan on films like Cocktail, Finding Fanny and Angrezi Medium, is also a part of the ensemble cast.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the latest addition to the ensemble cast of this unique romantic comedy is the legendary actor, Dharmendra . “Dharam ji has already started shooting for the film with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia. His presence brought in a different sense of energy on the set and everyone has taken this chance to learn from the acting legend. His is a very dynamic role in the film and will be the surprise package once the team starts to open their cards for the audience,” revealed a source close to the development.

Dharmendra is at present on a roll, signing back-to-back films. The actor’s upcoming films include the Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, followed by the yet untitled rom com with Shahid & Kriti and finally, the Sriram Raghavan directed Ekkis, which is again produced by Dinesh Vijan. There’s also Apne 2 under his kitty, which marks a reunion with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The veteran actor is in talks for multiple other films and we shall have more updates in a fortnight on another big film that he might be a part of soon. The rom com is present on the floors and is gearing up for a late 2023 release in the cinema halls.

Shahid & Kriti's next to release by end of 2023

It is also a first-time pairing for Shahid and Kriti, and the ones who have seen their look insist that the audience will be bowled over by their look and chemistry. Apart from the aforementioned film, Shahid is also in talks with Anees Bazmee for a comic caper, which is expected to go on floors by Summer 2023. There’s also the official remake of Mumbai Police under his kitty. Kriti on the other hand will soon be seen in Shehzada, followed by the epic, Adipurush. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon fronted romantic comedy.