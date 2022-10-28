EXCLUSIVE: Dimple Kapadia joins Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s next; Shoot begins tomorrow

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shahid Kapoor and Dinesh Vijan are teaming up for the first time on a unique love story. Soon after, we revealed that Kriti Sanon has been locked to play the female lead of this Amit Joshi directorial. Post that there were several reports on the film being put on back burner, but we confirmed that its very much on track and will hit the floors in the month of November. The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Europe with Kriti Sanon as a robot and Shahid Kapoor as a scientist.

Dimple Kapadia joins Shahid & Kriti

And now, we have exclusively learnt Dimple Kapadia too will be a part of this unique love story. “Dimple plays a key role in this Maddock Production. Dimple has done films like Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium for the banner and is now all excited to reunite with them on this unique romantic comedy set against the backdrop of a robotic world. Her character brings a brilliant arc to the story,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, Dimple was to do Hum Do Hamare Do with Kriti Sanon for Dinoo but had to back off at the last minute due to date issues.

“She is excited to join the cast,” added the source. The much-spoken-about romantic comedy goes on floors in Mumbai tomorrow i.e. October 29 and this will be followed by a schedule in Delhi, before finally flying off to Europe for a marathon schedule. “It’s Shahid’s first with Maddock and the actor is all geared up to get into the slice-of-life quirky zone that the banner is known for,” informed the source.