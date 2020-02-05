EXCLUSIVE: Dhoom 4 to soon go on floors with Akshay Kumar as lead? Here's the truth

The franchise which has seen three films so far, generated a huge buzz on Tuesday when reports revealed that Akshay Kumar may soon be coming on board for Dhoom 4.

Bollywood has seen some successful sequels in the past and some others which tanked terribly. Sequels bombing at the box office are far more common than blockbuster hits. That is probably why Yash Raj Films may not be in a hurry to take their popular franchise Dhoom on floors. The franchise which has seen three films so far, generated a huge buzz on Tuesday when reports revealed that Akshay Kumar may soon be coming on board for Dhoom 4.

If you are a die-hard fan of the franchise, sorry to break it to you, but Dhoom 4 won't be going on floors any time soon. A YRF spokesperson exclusively informed Pinkvilla that plans are still in the pipeline. "YRF has no plans of making Dhoom 4 right now," the insider revealed.

Dhoom which first released in 2004 went on to become a huge blockbuster and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. Since then, the film saw two sequels which starred Abhishek Bachchan in both and saw and pick up the mantle in Dhoom 2 and 3 respectively.

The rumours about joining the franchise started doing the rounds on Tuesday when a trade analyst tweeted that the 'Khiladi' star is in talks to star in Dhoom 4. The tweet read, "A highly placed source has revealed that #AkshayKumar has been confirmed for #Dhoom4. Let's wait for official announcement soon." Meanwhile, Akshay will be seen in YRF's Prithviraj this Diwali opposite Manushi Chhillar. Do you think would be a perfect fit for Dhoom 4? Let us know in the comments below.

