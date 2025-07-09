EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol undergoes drastic transformation as he loses 15 kg for his next and it's not Ramayana

Bobby Deol is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood currently. The star, who was a heartthrob in the 90s, continues to rule hearts even today. Not only has he taken on some truly amazing roles and delivered extraordinary performances, but he has also showcased an impressive transformation.

However, it seems he is now gearing up for something big, and we have exclusively got our hands on his never-seen-before avatar for his upcoming project.

Bobby Deol’s new avatar for his upcoming film

In the pictures we have come across, Bobby Deol can be seen sporting long hair, a beard, and a moustache. He is wearing a maroon-colored shirt and jacket. His salt-and-pepper look will make you fall weak on your knees and prove that he is aging like a fine wine.

An insider close to the project reveals, “Bobby Deol will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, drastically different from his previous roles. For this project, he has lost around 15 kgs to meet the physical demands of the character, which is rumored to be something big.”

A transformation of this kind has surely gotten all of us excited to have a look at what he has in store for all his fans. This has indeed raised the excitement to watch Bobby in yet another amazing role.

Bobby Deol's work front

Bobby Deol was last seen in Housefull 5. He did not have a full-fledged role in the film, but his brief cameo as the killer also won hearts. Apart from that, they also made waves with their screen presence and role in Kanguva and Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal. His role as Abrar started a trend.

Bobby will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial Netflix series Ba***ds of Bollywood. He also has YRF's Alpha, led by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. This film is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, marking the first time an action film will be led by two actresses.

