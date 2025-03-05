Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna resumes shooting after her leg injury; crew to film Delhi scenes in Mumbai, know why

Nearly a week back, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a photo from the sets of Thama as he resumed shooting for the vampire-comedy film co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. For the unversed, the Delhi shoot had to be put on a halt after the Sikandar actress sustained a leg injury. Now nearly after a break of one-and-a-half-month, director Aditya Sarpotdar resumed the vampire comedy’s shoot with a new work plan.

According to a report published in Mid-day, things have been sped up to make up for the lost time in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama. It has been revealed that the original plan was to have a straight shoot from January while Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be seen playing the antagonist, was to join the unit in Ooty in February.

However, the plan has been reworked, and the lead cast along with Paresh Rawal is currently shooting at real locations in the city. The report claims that the cast and crew of the film will move to Film City on March 27 where sets replicating Delhi houses and streets have been built. The sequences that were preserved for Delhi will be now shot here instead, joined by Nawazuddin.

“The director is aiming for a Diwali release. After wrapping up the Mumbai leg by late April, the unit will be Ooty-bound by May. They will film the required portions in the Nilgiri forest and wrap up the project by May-end,” the source of the publication was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Thama is said to be a romantic love story that explores unrequited love through a central character. The film is set in present-day Delhi, where Khurrana is said to be playing a historian. “The narrative is laced with flashbacks that take viewers to the ancient city of Vijayanagar, where the love story begins,” the source further added.

The Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial Thama was announced last year in October. Touted to be a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop is poised to release on Diwali 2025. It is backed by Dinesh Vijan and is a part of Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe.

Notably, Thama will be locking horns with Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s yet-untitled film, directed by Anurag Basu.