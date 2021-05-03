EXCLUSIVE: Director Rajesh Krishnan gets candid on Lootcase success: Lots of people said it’s a clean comedy

Rajesh Krishnan, who happens to be the director of Lootcase, is overwhelmed with the positive comments coming for the movie.

Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal made the headlines last year when they came with their much talked about movie Lootcase. The comedy thriller was an instant hit among the audience and Kunal and Rasika’s performance in the movie grabbed a lot of attention. And while Lootcase has garnered a lot of appreciation, director Rajesh Krishnan is overwhelmed with the movie’s success. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he stated that they wanted to may a film which can be watched by every age group.

Rajesh stated, “Lootcase is a film which makes you laugh and everyone who watches is happy. I have teenage daughters at my home. The point is if I want to sit down and tell a joke to them, it should be accordingly. It’s not that we don’t enjoy jokes but it’s important to realise there are dads and make your child listen. We decided that we have to put the same efforts in making a film. You can sit and watch it with a 5-year-old or even 80 years old. That’s the challenge we put on ourselves. There are a lot of people who came back to us and said it’s such a clean comedy. There weren’t any double meaning jokes. It’s the easiest thing to do but there is no dept in it. That’s the space we want to be in. “

On the other hand, Rajesh also shared his views about several big releases making their way to the digital platform. While he feels that both theatres and OTT are extremely entertaining and each has a different experience. “ For OTT, the effort that you put into it is not in match with the rewards. If they want to attract really good storytellers, they would have to find a slightly different model. But if you ask me what is entertainment? Then I would say I think both are extremely entertaining. You go to theatres for the experience. Right now, there is a lot of panic but this will end one day and the way you will approach theatres will be different. There are some films which you would want to watch in the theatre. Films like 83, I would want to watch that film in a theatre. I want to see who plays Sunil Gavaskar, who is Sandip Patil in the film. I want to see all of this in a theatre. Eventually, all these films have a way of coming on the OTT platform but I want to celebrate films in the theatre. All the platforms will co-exist. As makers and people who create content, they will think which will be the best platform,” he added.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu left starstruck as Amitabh Bachchan appreciates his performance in Lootcase

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×