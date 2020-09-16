  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to romance Shahid Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha

Fresh pairing alert! The Karan Johar production with Shahid has locked Disha as the main female lead. Read details inside.
94048 reads Mumbai
Few years ago, Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar had joined hands for the first time, for Shaandaar. Since then, the actor and the filmmaker have been discussing projects to do together, but nothing was working out. Now, the Kabir Singh star has been locked for Shashank Khaitan's next, that will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions. And we hear the team has also roped in an A-list heroine opposite him as the female lead. 

A source tells us, "Disha Patani has been signed on for Shashank's next. It's titled Yoddha and will have Disha and Shahid romance each other on screen for the first time. In fact, the film is a big actioner being mounted on a lavish scale. Along with Shahid, Disha too will have an action packed role in the movie, details of which has been tightly kept under wraps for now. The team was scouting for an actress who's great with stunts and action sequences and they locked Disha very recently. An official announcement will be made soon." We reached out to the film's team but they didn't respond to us. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor signs Shashank Khaitan's next

Interestingly, this will be Disha's first film under the banner. This will be a fresh pairing on celluloid. While Shahid will complete Jersey shoot now and then start prepping for Yoddha that will mostly begin early next year, he also has plans of making a big Netflix debut. On the other hand, Disha has KTina and Radhe lined up and has also been signed on as the lead for John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria starrer Ek Villain sequel.

