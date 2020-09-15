  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor signs Shashank Khaitan's next

Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar are teaming up for the second time, after Shaandaar and this time, it will be directed by the Dhadak director. Read details.
440206 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 12:37 pm
Shahid Kapoor,Karan Johar,Exclusives,shashank khaitanEXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor signs Shashank Khaitan's next
  • 12
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll. After delivering a smash hit in Kabir Singh last year, he has been flooded with several offers. And we hear he has already prepared his next slate of releases. In that slate, there's a film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions too lined up. 

A source tells us, "Karan and Shahid were planning to do a film together for sometime. But they weren't getting the right script. There was a major talk about Shahid stepping into the shoes of Brigadier Farookh Bullsara for a film based on Maldives Mission. But now, the producer has locked Shahid for Shashank Khaitan's next which is also an action film. It's titled Yoddha and Shahid has already signed on the dotted line for the same. Shoot is expected to begin sometime early next year, after Shahid wraps up Jersey." An official announcement is expected very soon. 

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor kickstarts the week with a monochrome pic & his chiselled jawline will make you swoon

Shashank had announced his next with Varun Dhawan titled Mr Lele but the film got shelved after the team weren't happy with how the script was shaping up. On the other hand, Shahid has the Jersey remake followed by an offer to step into Suriya's shoes in the Soorarai Pottru remake where he will be essaying the role of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Along with these, he also plans to make his digital debut with a Netflix film next year. Now, with Shashank's next action film in his kitty, his slate is locked till end of 2021. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Now the audience will only watch those films which star Kangana Ranaut!Nobody is interested in watching the films of likes of Shahid Kapoor!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Boycott Bollywood for next at least two years.... bring all the actors who are risk to society down... save our next generation.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Wow the abuse in this forum is overwhelming. For what? Not every actor has to be interested in the SSR case. Shahid is a decent actor who has given us many good roles.All these keyboard warriors in this forum does not understand that they are abusers too and Pinkvilla is facilitating this . Does pinkvilla understand that they have to be nice to the living people of bollywood to carry on with their gossip column? Bollywood is their real source, bread and butter. . Copying and pasting from foreign rags will not work out in long run. We have the Daily mail(also known as daily fail) for that kind of news.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Grasshopper looking man

Anonymous 12 hours ago

BOYCOTT Shahid. He has been silent in SSR and Kangna case. He made fun of SSR on stage along with SHAH RUKH. Nation will not forgive him

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Ban him from films

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Buddha

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Old hag. New and you g faces should be given the opportunity

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Nobody wants to see you

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Skinny, scrawny guy. Oldie

Anonymous 13 hours ago

He looks like a Joker.

Anonymous 17 hours ago

He looks like a skeleton. His legs are too thin.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement