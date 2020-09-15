EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor signs Shashank Khaitan's next
Shahid Kapoor is on a roll. After delivering a smash hit in Kabir Singh last year, he has been flooded with several offers. And we hear he has already prepared his next slate of releases. In that slate, there's a film with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions too lined up.
A source tells us, "Karan and Shahid were planning to do a film together for sometime. But they weren't getting the right script. There was a major talk about Shahid stepping into the shoes of Brigadier Farookh Bullsara for a film based on Maldives Mission. But now, the producer has locked Shahid for Shashank Khaitan's next which is also an action film. It's titled Yoddha and Shahid has already signed on the dotted line for the same. Shoot is expected to begin sometime early next year, after Shahid wraps up Jersey." An official announcement is expected very soon.
Shashank had announced his next with Varun Dhawan titled Mr Lele but the film got shelved after the team weren't happy with how the script was shaping up. On the other hand, Shahid has the Jersey remake followed by an offer to step into Suriya's shoes in the Soorarai Pottru remake where he will be essaying the role of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. Along with these, he also plans to make his digital debut with a Netflix film next year. Now, with Shashank's next action film in his kitty, his slate is locked till end of 2021.
