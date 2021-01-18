EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan teams up with R Balki on an edge of the seat thriller

After a series of slice of life films, R Balki is all set to collaborate with Dulquer Salmaan on a thriller, which will go on floors in first quarter of the year. More details

After directing lighthearted and slice of life films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Shamitabh, Ki & Ka and Pad Man, R Balki is all set to explore the thriller space next. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker is teaming up with Malayalam actor, Dulquer Salmaan on an edge of the seat thriller which goes on the floors in the first quarter of this year. This would mark the first collaboration of Balki with Dulquer.

“He had been toying with the idea of making a thriller for a while now and the lockdown gave him the time to explore that space on paper. He worked on the idea and developed it into a full-fledged screenplay. Given the way his script shaped up, Balki and his team felt that Dulquer Salmaan would fit the bill and be apt for the protagonist’s part in the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding that the paperwork too has been done, and Balki has already begun his work on the pre-production of the film.

Like all thrillers, this one too will have multiple mysterious characters with Dulquer being the central one. Balki will be the key producers of the film, however, a studio is expected to come on board too. Dulqer made is Hindi debut with the 2018 Irrfan Khan starrer, Karwaan, and followed it up next year with The Zoya Factor, fronted by . The R Balki directorial would be his third film in Bollywood. “The female lead and other actors of the film will be locked soon, and a formal announcement is on the way,” the source signed off.

We reached out to R Balki who remained unavailable for a comment.

Also Read| Padman director R Balki on nepotism: It's foolish, find me a better actor than Alia & Ranbir and we'll argue

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×