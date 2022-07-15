Exclusive: Ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl reacts to Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi: 'Let's be happy for them'

The internet is still in a state of shock after IPL founder Lalit Modi announced his relationship with Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen. Modi shared a series of intimate pictures of the two on his Instagram handle, soaking in each other's company and also described her as his 'better-half'. However, minutes after his revelatory tweet went viral, he took to his Twitter handle to clarify that he is not yet married to his 'better half'. "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," tweeted Modi. It came as a shock to the entertainment and cricket world when Modi described this phase in his life as a 'new beginning.'

Till May 2022, Sushmita Sen was in a happy space with her Kashmiri boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Now, Rohman Shawl has reacted to this shocking development in the actress' life. When we contacted Rohman, he replied saying, "Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

When Sushmita announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl, a source close to the actress back then told us that couple is very much together and the Aarya actress wanted to keep her love life low-key, so that her ex-boyfriend's professional life makes more noise. However, things seemed to have changed at a faster pace after that.

Coming to Lalit Modi's love life, he had earlier gotten married to Minal Modi in October 1991. Lalit and Minal were blessed with two kids, a daughter, Aliya Modi, and a son, Ruchir Modi. The family of four lived in Mumbai in their plush home. However, Minal had breathed her last in 2018 after a long battle with Cancer.

