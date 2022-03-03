EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl to make his acting debut soon

Do you remember that once in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Sushmita Sen's then-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was quizzed by a fan on if he enjoys being a celebrity? Well, we'll give you all the information as to what had happened. Rohman's

humble yet innocent reply had won the hearts of the audience. He had replied saying that he hasn't earned the celebrity status yet and the fame that he has and enjoys, is because of 'someone else's' hard work.

He wrote, “To be true, I haven't really done much to achieve that status yet! It's a privilege that I got because of someone who worked so hard for it! But the day I earn it on my own, I will definitely answer this question.” Isn't it very much obvious that he was hinting towards his lady Sushmita Sen's hard work & success?

And now, as per information, Rohman has already started taking small steps towards his Big Bollywood dream. You will soon get to see Rohman Shawl on your screens. As per our sources, Rohman is all set for his acting debut. Apparently, Rohman has been taking acting workshops since 2017. Though everything has been kept top-secret related to his projects, but the fact that he is making his acting debut soon has been confirmed.

When we tried reaching Rohman, he replied saying, "Yes, I have shot for something. I'm going to share the details once I get a go-ahead from my producers It’s under post-production for now

Please keep me in your prayers."

We are certainly looking forward to seeing Rohman as an actor!

A source close to Sushmita Sen also revealed to us that the couple is very much in love to date but the Aarya actress wants to keep it low-key so that her ex-boyfriend's professional life makes 'more noise than his personal'. When we questioned Rohman regarding the same, he humbly replied saying, "Nope, we are very good friends."