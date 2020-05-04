EXCLUSIVE: Ex WWE wrestler No Way Jose on his release amid COVID 19 pandemic: It's completely changed my life

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with No Way Jose, the 31-year-old wrestler spoke about his shocking WWE release amid the coronavirus pandemic and how it has completely changed his life.

In April 2020, WWE shockingly announced the release of 20 odd WWE Superstars like Rusev and Drake Maverick to help compensate for the financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The Company's reductions of employee compensation and headcount result in an estimated monthly savings of USD 4 million along with cash flow improvement of USD 140 million primarily from the deferral in spending on the Company's new headquarters," their statement had explained. Amongst those who were fired was No Way Jose aka Levis Valenzuela.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with No Way Jose, when we asked the 31-year-old wrestler about his release, Levis confessed, "Shocked is an understatement. It caught all of us so off guard. With the situation going on in the world, it makes it even more stressful because everything is at a standstill. The economy, all over the world, is taking a hit and it’s unfortunate but it's also reality. It made sense from a business perspective but it has completely changed my life."

"Panic did indeed set in but has since subsided a bit and now I'm just focused on doing what I have to do to continue to provide and survive. I hope everyone is continuing to stay safe out there, I'm not the only one affected by this pandemic," Valenzuela added.

For a professional wrestler, making it to WWE is the ultimate dream and No Way Jose is thankful for his short time in the wrestling company. When it comes to a memorable takeaway from WWE, Levis revealed, "Making it to WWE and actually performing at a Wrestlemania was pretty awesome. It was a dream that I got to accomplish even if it was brief."

"Being part of the WWE family is pretty awesome and the word family is not an understatement. You sometimes see everyone more than your actual family. So, the dynamic is pretty cool. Last thing for me is the fan interaction. I never really knew how much they appreciated my energy until my departure. The words and appreciation sent my way were overwhelming and I am so happy that I was able to put smiles on the faces of so many people. That is something I am going to truly miss," Valenzuela concluded.

