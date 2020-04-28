EXCLUSIVE: Ex WWE wrestler No Way Jose REVEALS why BTS member Suga is his bias: When he raps, it's impactful

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, former WWE wrestler No Way Jose gets candid about why BTS member Suga is his bias and also reveals his favourite BTS song, music video and BT21 character.

ARMY would agree in tandem that when you enter the BTS fandom, there really is no turning back! The next thing you know, you've spent hours watching BTS music videos as well as the tons and tons of content available on the seven loveable members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. While most of ARMY will always be OT7, there is personal bias as well! For this reporter, it would have to be the leader RM! But what about celebrity ARMY member and former WWE wrestler No Way Jose?

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Levis Valenzuela, we asked him if he had a BTS bias, to which the 31-year-old wrestler revealed, "They’re all great!! They work so well together and each brings something unique. But, whenever I watch something where they are being themselves, Jin makes me laugh the most! Dude is a character! But when they perform, I'd have to say Suga. His delivery is always impactful. I am not a fluent Korean speaker by any means, but when he raps you can feel and understand what he's talking about!"

With a favourite member also comes a favourite BT21 character, which was created by the septet themselves and includes Koya, RJ, Shooky, Mang, Chimmy, Tata, Cooky and Van. When it comes to No Way Jose's favourite BT21 character, the wrestler disclosed, "I like RJ mostly because we have similar hair. Afro love! But, I think Mang is who I like the best! At first glance, it just stands out and almost looks like a science experiment of two things. Then, you hear that it’s actually a mask and the story behind it. I can relate because the time I felt most confident was on stage when I had to be my character."

We couldn't help but quiz Levis on his other BTS favourites as we got the chance! When it comes to his favourite BTS song, Valenzuela admitted, "I love Anpanman, just something about it got me. Found out the meaning behind it and loved it even more. Another one is Ddaeng. So good! And I have to say Singularity and Lie are songs I can have on repeat all day too. I can name a lot more but I’ll stop there!"

Not being able to decide on picking just one favourite BTS music video, No Way Jose pondered, "Hard to pick! The colours and camera work in DNA and IDOL are cool, the intensity and production of MIC Drop, the deeper stories in music videos of Blood Sweat & Tears and Black Swan, and so many more. I love the cinematography in all of their videos as it’s top-notch. Not to mention the choreography! I try my best to imitate it from time to time and I think I do ok. Not Jimin level, but you can at least tell what I’m trying to do!"

Meanwhile, when we quizzed Levis on what attracted him to BTS' music, Valenzuela disclosed, "I fell in love with K-pop a few years ago while I was teaching in South Korea shortly after college. I found myself dancing to it and it always seemed to put a smile on my face. It’s so upbeat and catchy! With BTS, their energy and choreography are just captivating. Not to mention using their platform to not just talk about themselves, but to talk about their message of 'love yourself' which speaks to so many people in the world from all walks of life, myself included."

"I know it was something that I connected with when I was down about certain things in my life and they helped lift my spirits. Then there’s their story which is amazing and one to admire. Believing in who they were and blocking out all the naysayers in order to become the global phenomenon that they are. Gotta respect that!," No Way Jose added.

Speaking of BTS, their new docuseries, Break The Silence, which documents the septet's 351-day journey from their Love Yourself Tour to their Speak Yourself Tour, will be premiering on Weverse on May 12, 2020. Comprising of seven episodes, each part will be in the duration of 25-30 minutes.

