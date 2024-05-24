WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Predictions: Anticipating Major Title Change, Surprise Interference, and More

WWE is gearing up for the return of the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event. The show features a match card replete with action-packed contests. For the first time since 2021, WWE will crown a new King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday. With one go-home show left before King and Queen of the Ring, speculations abound about who will be crowned this year.

Friday Night SmackDown will decide the last challengers for Gunther and Lyra Valkyria at the special event. Here's a complete overview of the King and Queen of the Ring lineup and our prediction for the event.

King and Queen of the Ring match card and predictions

Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan made her return to WWE during the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match. The 29-year-old star has been on a revenge tour since then. After taking out Rhea Ripley, Morgan set her sights on the reigning World Champion, Becky Lynch. Judging by recent events, Liv Morgan has been having clandestine meetings with Judgment Day members lately. It's within the realm of possibility that Liv Morgan could unseat Becky Lynch with support from Dominik Mysterio, setting the stage for a highly anticipated match between Morgan and Rhea Ripley upon Ripley's return.

Winner: Liv Morgan

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul

Logan Paul, aiming for redemption after his 2022 Crown Jewel loss to Roman Reigns, now sets his sights on dethroning Cody Rhodes for the Championship. However, he managed to avoid defending his US Championship in the same match, sidestepping a winner-take-all scenario. Speculation suggests that Cody Rhodes will emerge victorious against Logan Paul, despite potential interference from Paul's team.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn's riveting victory at WrestleMania showcased his tenacity and determination. Although Zayn's hard work paid off, it also resulted in him making an enemy out of his former friend Chad Gable. The Alpha Academy leader's heel turn poses a significant threat to Sami Zayn. Furthermore, the inclusion of Big Bronson Reed adds even more magnitude to this high-stakes triple-threat match. According to speculation, Sami Zayn will overcome all the odds and reign supreme in Saudi Arabia.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Queen of the Ring Tournament Final: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax OR Bianca Belair

While the finals between Nia Jax and Bianca Belair are pending, indications suggest that Nia Jax is likely to come out on top. With reported backstage support from Paul Heyman, Nia Jax could potentially defeat Belair and advance to face Lyra Valkyria in the finals. Ultimately, she's the favorite to become the next Queen of the Ring.

Advertisement

Winner: Nia Jax

King of the Ring Tournament Final: Gunther vs. Randy Orton OR Tama Tonga

The previous edition of SmackDown saw Randy Orton issuing a warning to The Bloodline. The Apex Predator is gearing up to face Tama Tonga to advance to the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. It is not unlikely for Randy Orton to emerge victorious on SmackDown and advance to the finals. However, speculation suggests that The Bloodline would interfere in the finals, causing Orton to lose to Gunther. Plus, The Ring General is moving up the card after his historic IC Championship reign.

Winner: Gunther

Logan Paul vows to beat Cody Rhodes at King and Queen of the Ring

There's no denying that Logan Paul is one of the most despised stars on the roster, and much of the animosity toward the 29-year-old is attributed to his tendency to employ unfair tactics to win matches.

Also Read: The Undertaker Reveals He Once Told CM Punk That He Wasn't John Cena In WWE

Advertisement

One notable tool in his arsenal is the brass knuckles. However, during the King and Queen of the Ring press conference, Paul made a surprising gesture, handing his brass knuckles to Michael Cole and pledging to compete against Cody Rhodes cleanly. Nevertheless, come Saturday, fans will find out if Logan Paul keeps spare brass knuckles or really stays true to his pledge.