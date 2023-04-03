WWE Hall of Fame: What allegations is professional wrestler Rick Steiner facing?

Professional wrestler Rick Steiner is facing allegations after his appearance at Wrestlecon 2023. The latest edition of the popular wrestling convention was held at the Global Theater in Los Angeles, California from March 30 to April 2, 2023. The WWE Hall of Famer, who also attended the event allegedly behaved a certain way at the convention. Continue reading to know more about the allegations and what happened at the event.

Rick Steiner faces allegations

Filipino professional wrestler Gisele Shaw, who was also attending the event, has alleged that the former wrestler hurled transphobic remarks at her during WrestleCon. The 34-year-old posted a note on her social media detailing the whole incident revolving around Steiner. "I have been bullied all my life and have never stood up for myself because I'm scared that I would get beat up physically, mentally, or emotionally. The bullies in my life have always silenced me, but that ends today!" Shaw started off the note captioned, "It saddens me to have to write this but I feel it must be shared. #InternationalTransgenderDayofVisibility"

"I was at an autograph signing event today at Wrestlecon and while I was walking to my table, I hear someone yelling 'you're a man,' 'you're a dude,' 'you're a piece of trash,' 'You are filth,' 'get the fuck away from here.' I kept my head down and kept walking as I did not want to acknowledge that hate. When I arrived at my table, I spoke to another IMPACT Wrestling talent who was at the signing with me and mentioned the incident," the wrestler, who is currently signed to Impact Wrestling, wrote recalling the incident.

"It didn't sit well with me and I wanted to know who was saying that because it's unacceptable, so I decided to take a walk in that area and I hear that same person saying the same derogatory comments. I looked at the person and it was Rick Steiner saying those statements," Shaw said mentioning the 62-year-old wrestler. "I was shocked and could not believe that this was even happening. To have someone saying those comments who a lot of people look up to and consider their hero was quite shocking and disheartening," she added.

"I was in disbelief so I asked him, 'excuse me?!' He kept repeating those hateful phrases and started yelling at me in a public setting. It was inexcusable and unacceptable!" Shaw continued. She further revealed how other popular wrestlers saw what was happening but did absolutely nothing about it and instead turned a blind eye to Reiner's behaviour.

"There were other wrestling legends who just sat there, turned their heads away, did not want to get involved, or stand up for what's right because it involved 'one of the boys.' Judging from that experience, it was more important for them to watch something wrong go down as supposed to standing up for someone who's being bullied and doing what's right," Shaw noted in her social media post.

"Today is International Transgender Day of Visibility and I am standing up for myself and for other people who go through the exact same situation on a daily basis. I want everyone to know what kind of a deplorable person Rick Steiner is and that this cannot be tolerated. This keeps happening because people let it slide and do not take any action. If you do business with these type of people then I will not to do business with you," the wrestler stated and signed off with a note of gratitude to the people who were there to support her.