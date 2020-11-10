EXCLUSIVE: A fan proposed marriage to Tara Sutaria and she had an EPIC response; watch video

Tara Sutaria has some hilarious reactions to THIRSTY comments which are equally flirty and naughty. Watch the exclusive video inside.

Tara Sutaria is clearly one of the prettiest and most stunning newcomers to have joined the Bollywood bandwagon. With several films and big projects lined up, she's also become one of the most potential stars of B-Town. At the same she's extremely polite and desirable. When we checked out her profile, we received several comments that were naughty, flirty & cute.

Here, we share those messages with Tara and she responds to all those thirsty comments and shayaris. One of the fans even proposed marriage to Tara and wrote, "So when is our wedding?" Tara started blushing but shared an epic response to the same. She told the fans, "I'd love to meet you first. But till; then, keep writing. After this virus goes and the horrible times are gone, we will meet. And you never know, I might take you up on this."

Tara, who debuted with Student Of The Year 2, soon gathered momentum and delivered a second film in Marjaavaan. Now, she has not one but three back to back actioners that will see her in different roles. While she plays a grey character in Ahan Shetty's debut vehicle Tadap (the RX 100 remake), she essays the role of a singer in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, where she's paired opposite . Apart from these, she also will reunite with Tiger Shroff for Heropanti 2.

Watch her hilarious responses here.

