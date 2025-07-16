Coolie plot leaked: Rajinikanth’s action thriller operates through a bunch of golden watches? Here’s what we know

Coolie is undoubtedly one of the most hyped about upcoming Tamil movies at the moment. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars some of the top actors from the fraternity, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and more. An interesting anecdote about the action thriller has now gone viral ahead of its release.

Coolie to follow the storyline of a mafia crew connected with watches?

According to Letterboxd, the plotline of Coolie is supposed to follow the rise of an old mafia gang led by Rajinikanth’s character, Deva. He is portrayed as an aging gold smuggler who devises a unique plan to reunite and revive his old gang.

Deva utilises stolen technology hidden in vintage gold watches, which brings together his former crew and colleagues in one place. However, his plan to reclaim the once-fallen smuggler empire begins to spiral out of control and become something greater.

It ultimately forms a larger and new universe, one created from forged crime, greed, and a sense of broken time.

However, this is an unconfirmed synopsis, and it remains to be seen whether the film’s actual storyline aligns with this.

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed bagging Rs. 50 crore as fees for Coolie

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about reports of him bagging a whopping Rs. 50 crore as fees for Coolie. The filmmaker mentioned that his last big film, Leo, earned about Rs. 600 crore at the box office, and it is only befitting that his fees now get doubled.

In his words, “You might ask me about my Rs. 50 crore remuneration, but it stems from the fact that my last film, Leo, did very well at the box office and collected in the range of Rs. 600 crore. So it is only natural that my remuneration also got doubled. This is a demand and supply field, and I am working hard for every penny.”

Rajinikanth’s reaction on watching Coolie

In another excerpt of the same interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about Rajinikanth’s first reaction on watching Coolie altogether. The director mentioned receiving a special comment on this matter from the senior actor.

He said, “After watching the film in the dubbing studio, he [Rajinikanth] hugged me and said, 'It looked like Thalapathi for me!' That made my day, and that was the night I slept very peacefully after many months.”

