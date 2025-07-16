Who has Lewis Hamilton dated? A look at everyone he’s been linked to, from Rihanna to Kendall Jenner

Lewis Hamilton’s on-track dominance is clear. But off the circuit, his love life has kept tabloids buzzing. From teenage sparks with a model to a globe-spanning eight-year romance with a pop star, Hamilton has steered through long-distance love, public breakups, and an endless string of high-profile rumors.

The Ferrari driver remains unmarried, child-free, and laser-focused on the sport that made him a global icon. At 40, he keeps himself dedicated to winning an eighth world championship.

Advertisement

Early confirmed loves: Danielle Lloyd and Jodia Ma

Hamilton’s first public relationship began in 2002 with model Danielle Lloyd. “We were both out with friends, but there was a bit of a spark, and we swapped numbers,” Lloyd told the Daily Mail. Their six-month romance fizzled gently, but they stayed on good terms.

From 2003 to 2007, he dated fellow student Jodia Ma while at Cambridge. According to the outlet, Ma said, “We didn’t split up because there was anything wrong with our relationship, but rather because we both wanted to pursue our different careers.” Even then, Hamilton balanced budding fame with genuine companionship.

The Nicole Scherzinger era

In late 2007, Hamilton met singer Nicole Scherzinger at the MTV Awards. Their on-off relationship spanned nearly eight years and followed him from track to tour. “I’m devastated that it didn’t work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make, but we made it together,” Scherzinger said in a statement, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Advertisement

Despite engagement rumors and Scherzinger’s tearful media appearances, they parted ways in 2015. A source told the US Weekly, that while “she wanted to get married now, he didn't… It was a problem caused by their age gap, not because he didn’t want to be with her.”

Rumored fling circuit since 2015

Since that split, Hamilton has been linked to multiple celebrities over the years, but has never confirmed a romance. The racer was rumored to have been in relationships with Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner in 2015.

“We’ve been friends for a while,” he told E! News about Rihanna. Similarly, he insisted with Kendall Jenner, “We’re just friends.” Each sighting has only brought speculation, from glimpses of him in 2016 with Barbara Palvin in Cannes and his holidays with Rita Ora in Montenegro.

From late 2016 to 2017, he was often paired with Winnie Harlow, despite having denied it on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Later that year, Sofia Richie Grainge was seen with the racer in Paris, and the following saw Nicki Minaj join the rumor mill.

Advertisement

In recent years, Hamilton’s rumored love life saw Camila Kendra and Shakira make the list, with Sofía Vergara and RAYE joining this year. Despite the reports, Hamilton remains unattached, with his heart and focus locked firmly on the podium.

ALSO READ: Daniel Ricciardo’s Red Bull exit era comes with a love story: Meet his girlfriend Heidi Berger